Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lowered by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,801,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,225. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

