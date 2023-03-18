Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.47. 967,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

