Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 395,821 Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,821 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RTL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. 1,546,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

