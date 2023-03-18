Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.18.

PNW opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

