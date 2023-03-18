Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $280.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $182.05 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

