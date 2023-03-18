Platform Technology Partners Cuts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 87,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3,737.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $164.47. 3,605,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,735. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.