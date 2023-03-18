Platform Technology Partners Decreases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

LMBS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,210. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.