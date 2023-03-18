Platform Technology Partners Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 37,400,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

