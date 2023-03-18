Platform Technology Partners Invests $4.47 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,266.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,062,000 after purchasing an additional 376,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,362. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

