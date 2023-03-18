Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,456,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

