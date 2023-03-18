Platform Technology Partners Reduces Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Shares of CI traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.45. 3,738,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,631. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $238.48 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

