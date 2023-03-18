Platform Technology Partners Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, hitting $90.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,188,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,878. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,009.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

