Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Polaris stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.03. 1,399,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87.

Polaris (NYSE:PIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Polaris by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in Polaris by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Polaris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

