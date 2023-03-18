Pollux Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $406,540.40 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.00 million and $406,540.40 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.56693115 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $509,806.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

