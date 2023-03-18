Polygon (MATIC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $540.54 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00004492 BTC on popular exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and approximately $540.54 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon Coin Profile

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polygon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

