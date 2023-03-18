PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

NYSE:PLM opened at $2.20 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

About PolyMet Mining

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.