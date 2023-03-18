PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
NYSE:PLM opened at $2.20 on Thursday. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.53.
About PolyMet Mining
