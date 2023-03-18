Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0889 on Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $245,310.14 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Populous has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00364342 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,284.50 or 0.26477818 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. Populous’ official website is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

