Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 1,239,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.61. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.