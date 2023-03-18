PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0032

PotCoin (POT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $739,973.72 and approximately $16.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00309159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00023965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012441 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,217,940 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

