Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 123.81. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$29.76 and a 52 week high of C$39.71. The firm has a market cap of C$20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.92.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.57.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.