Precigen (NYSE:PGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precigen (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Precigen Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE PGEN opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Precigen has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $257.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.93.
About Precigen
