Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$114.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$117.11.

Premium Brands Price Performance

TSE:PBH traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$91.51. 126,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$94.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.71. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$77.36 and a 1-year high of C$110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

About Premium Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Featured Articles

