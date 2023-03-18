Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.
Primerica Price Performance
Shares of PRI stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 346,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,076. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,854,644.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
