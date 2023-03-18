Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI stock traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 346,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,076. Primerica has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $1,048,163.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,644.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 115,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.