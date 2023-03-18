ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ) Shares Down 1%

ProShares Pet Care ETF (BATS:PAWZ – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.73. Approximately 17,905 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

