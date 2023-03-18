Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.83.
Prudential Price Performance
Prudential stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 911,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,515. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
