Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,518 ($18.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,750 ($21.33) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($17.06) to GBX 1,450 ($17.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,530.83.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Prudential stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 911,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,515. Prudential has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prudential Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prudential by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after acquiring an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,013,000 after acquiring an additional 42,627 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.