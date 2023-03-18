PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Down 2.4%

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 6,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 54,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.

