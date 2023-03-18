Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Qualtrics International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.15 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.15 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qualtrics International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.76.

XM opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.72. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $1,739,959.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,209,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

