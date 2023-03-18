Quant Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $128.34 or 0.00474806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $24.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant’s genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant is a cryptocurrency project that aims to connect blockchains and networks on a global scale without sacrificing efficiency through the creation of the Overledger Network, the first blockchain operating system. The Overledger Network uses APIs to connect different blockchains and allows developers to build decentralized multi-chain applications (MApps) for their users. Quant uses a hybrid consensus mechanism combining proof-of-stake (PoS) with proof-of-activity (PoA), a unique variant of proof-of-work (PoW). Its native cryptocurrency, QNT, is an ERC-20 token used as a means of exchange and security token on the platform, enabling holders to participate in governance and pay fees. Developers must hold QNT to create MApps on the Quant network, which are used to power the network and pay for services. The platform was cofounded by Gilbert Verdian, who served in the UK and Australian governments, and Dr Paolo Tasca, a digital economist and advisor to the UN on blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.