Quantfury Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,749.09 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Quantfury Token token can now be bought for $9.72 or 0.00036056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $97.17 million and approximately $61,749.09 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00366148 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.49 or 0.26612955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.84415543 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $62,613.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

