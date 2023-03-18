Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.10. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,055 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

