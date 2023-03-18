Raydium Trading 13.6% Higher This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $49.35 million and $14.09 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.16 or 0.00375186 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,353.01 or 0.27269811 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,463,958 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

