RDA Financial Network Cuts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ExlService were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 5,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,340,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

ExlService Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EXLS opened at $152.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $904,246.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andreas Fibig acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $99,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $368,671.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,246.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,090 shares of company stock worth $1,380,964. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.