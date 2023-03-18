RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

