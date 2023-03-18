RDA Financial Network Sells 103 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.