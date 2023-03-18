RDA Financial Network Takes $254,000 Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insteel Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.08%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

