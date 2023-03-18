Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,840

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,810 ($34.25) to GBX 2,840 ($34.61) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($24.38) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($36.10) target price on Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,860 ($34.86) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,547.13 ($31.04).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,530 ($30.83) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,453.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,339.34. The stock has a market cap of £48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,048.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. Relx has a one year low of GBX 2,064 ($25.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,580 ($31.44).

Relx Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Relx

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,626.51%.

In related news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($30.37), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,825,754.88). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.