Renault (EPA:RNO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.22

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.22 ($36.80) and traded as high as €38.95 ($41.88). Renault shares last traded at €36.66 ($39.41), with a volume of 2,387,093 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Renault in a report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($68.82) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) price target on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.29.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.