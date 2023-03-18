renBTC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,122.09 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. renBTC has a total market cap of $101.31 million and approximately $73,122.09 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $28,302.08 or 1.03354503 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

