Reviewing Nutex Health (NUTX) & Its Rivals

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) is one of 186 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nutex Health to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nutex Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nutex Health Competitors 765 4710 10039 252 2.62

Nutex Health currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.69%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -323.43% -27.74% -13.59% Nutex Health Competitors -45.43% -9,147.49% -5.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nutex Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $219.29 million -$424.78 million -1.01 Nutex Health Competitors $4.08 billion $39.13 million -16.63

Nutex Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health’s peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutex Health peers beat Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc. operates as technology-enabled healthcare services. It has two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

