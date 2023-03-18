ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 2.7 %

RWLK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 73,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,678. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 142,759 shares of company stock worth $111,730. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Rating)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.