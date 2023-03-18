Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €290.00 ($311.83) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($322.58) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($284.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Rheinmetall Trading Down 4.0 %

Rheinmetall stock traded down €9.90 ($10.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €237.10 ($254.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €140.45 ($151.02) and a 52-week high of €262.20 ($281.94). The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of €233.94 and a 200 day moving average of €193.06.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

