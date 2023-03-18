Richard A. Lechleiter Purchases 500 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYBT. Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 353.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter worth $87,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

