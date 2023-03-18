Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 5,380 ($65.57) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Bank of America upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.10) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.94) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($87.75) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.69) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($74.70).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,250 ($63.99). The stock had a trading volume of 7,550,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,930. The company has a market capitalization of £65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,006.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,466.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.26) per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,379.31%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.