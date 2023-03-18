Ripio Credit Network Trading Up 32% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 32% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $22,289.81 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

