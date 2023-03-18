RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.