RNC Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 454.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 276,937 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

EMR opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

