RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 2.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.92 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

