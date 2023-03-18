RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 12,357 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $197.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day moving average of $201.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.