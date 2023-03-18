RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Amgen by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $122.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

