RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 828 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after purchasing an additional 135,832 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Visa stock opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.28. The firm has a market cap of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

